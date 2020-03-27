Manistee Sheriff’s Department Asking Community to Leave Emergency Phone Lines Open

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference on Friday regarding their response to the coronavirus crisis.

They say their dispatch center has been flooded with non-emergency calls.

Director of Public Safety, Timothy Kozal says they are asking community members to follow the Governor’s order and stay home.

They say you should only call 911 if there is a direct emergency.

The Sheriff’s Department says in the last week these non-emergency calls have taken up valuable resources.

“However we would ask that at this time to please be concerned with yourself and your family and what they are doing. Unless something is very egregious, let please attempt to keep dispatch lines open,” says Kozal.

Their response come after Attorney General, Dana Nessel’s office asked people to call local law enforcement about complaints with potential nonessential businesses requiring employees to come in.