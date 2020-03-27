Manistee County Community Foundation Starts Resource Fund for Nonprofits

Many businesses and other organizations are having trouble staying afloat.

But the Manistee County Community Foundation is trying to ease some of those problems.

The foundation just announced they are creating a community response fund.

The fund is to support nonprofits in the Manistee area that have been impacted by the coronavirus.

The Manistee County Community Foundation has donated $25,000 to get the fund started.

They say this fund is meant to make money accessible during this time of uncertainty.

“We need a vehicle to be able to respond to organizations in need as they come up in the community. And at the same time we needed a location where people could make contributions,” says organizing partner, Corey Van Fleet.

The Manistee County Community Foundation is accepting donations.

