Mackinac Straits Health System Hospital Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mackinac Straits Health System (MSHS) says one of its hospital employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to MSHS, the employee works at their St. Ignace campus.

They say that the individual does not live in Mackinac County, and is now recovering at home. They did not say which county the person does live in.

MSHS says they have notified employees who may have been affected.

“Our community is special in so many ways, but we are not immune to COVID-19”, said Karen Cheeseman, MSHS Chief Executive Officer. “This virus has quickly spread north and it has now hit home for us. We urge you to stay home in accordance with the Governor’s orders. Our organization exists to care for this community and our dedicated staff is our most valuable asset. Please help us protect them and our patients by taking this seriously and staying home.”

