Last Day of Self-Quarantine: Christine Kanerva’s Blog

Hey everyone!

It’s day 14 of my self-quarantine after vacationing to Europe. I have not shown any symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

I am excited to be back to work at a safe distance, keeping you all informed and sharing the amazing stories happening in your community.

However, I will continue to practice the stay at home order.

I believe that we will get through this! Stay home, wash your hands, and be positive!

Thank you all for keeping me in your thoughts and prayers!

What’s going on in your community that positive and amazing during this stressing times? Email me at christinekanerva@9and10news.com.