Bourbon, rye, scotch, it doesn’t matter which variety, pour yourself a drink today—because it’s International Whisky Day!

The name whisky translates from Gaelic to mean “water of life”.

Some of the most popular varieties come from Ireland and Scotland.

But American bourbons are also big sellers.

Whisky is made from a fermented grain mash like barley or rye, which helps give the drink its golden color.

And while you’re sipping your drink, enjoy some of the health benefits!

Whisky has antioxidants to prevent cancer and is often used to soothe sore throats.