Gov. Whitmer Signs Executive Order Extending State and City Income Tax Deadlines to July 2020

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday that pushes all April 2020 state and city income tax filing deadlines in Michigan to July 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, all Michigan and city of Detroit tax returns and payments due on April 15 are now due before midnight on July 15. Other cities with income taxes due on April 15 will now be due on July 15, while cities with income taxes due on April 30 will now be due on July 31.

“Michiganders shouldn’t have to worry about filing their income taxes in the midst of a global pandemic,” Gov. Whitmer said in a release. “This executive order provides immediate income tax assistance to people as they continue to stay home and stay safe during this crisis. I will continue working around the clock to help our families and businesses get through this time.”

State and city of Detroit income tax returns can be filed online or mailed through the U.S. Postal Service. Tax returns received after the July 15 deadline are subject to face penalties and interest.