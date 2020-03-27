Focus Podcast: Michigan’s Medical Response to COVID-19

With Michigan’s rising number of Coronavirus cases and deaths, and the state’s stay at home order in effect until April 14, We’re checking in with a medical professional to see how their response has been, and what they are expecting.

9&10’s Courtney Hunter is speaking with Dr. Joe Santangelo, the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, which is one of three Munson facilities designated for care of COVID-19 patients.

