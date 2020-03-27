Five Troopers from West Branch Post Honored with Lifesaving Awards

Grubbs, Kyle

Atkinson, Timothy

Lintz, Isaiah

Hamlin, Jo



O’Neil, Clayton

Five state troopers from the West Branch post were just honored with lifesaving awards for their actions in two drug overdose cases.

In January, troopers Jo Hamlin and Isiah Lintz found a person who had overdosed, and did not have a pulse.

The pair gave the person narcan, and started CPR.

Their measures saved the person’s life.

Also in January, troopers Timothy Atkinson, Kyle Grubbs, and Clayton O’Neil responded to an overdose call.

They found a pill bottle, but no person.

So the troopers searched, and found a person one mile from the home unresponsive.

They began a rescue breathing technique, until EMS arrived and saved that person’s life.