Ebels General Store Responds to Price Gouging Complaint

The price gouging complaint filed with the Attorney General’s Office accused Ebels General Store of price gouging by selling bags containing two rolls of toilet paper.

Ebels sold the bags for $3.99.

“When all the toilet paper supply evaporated overnight we looked to some different suppliers to get some to serve our customers and what we found was some industrial commerical toilet paper from Sysco” said Ebels CFO Bob Ebels.

That toilet paper came in cases of 36 rolls which Ebels divided up into two roll bags. Ebels says they made around $5 on each case before factoring in expenses.

“We got it in and we figured it out and by the time we packaged it up and everything we were making dollars on the whole case. I think it was like 5% and that’s excluding labor and overhead and cost of doing business so in the industry it would be considered a loss leader,” said Bob Ebels.

Ebels has formally responded to the Attorney General and is focused on keeping their shelves full for customers.

“Our mission as a company is my grandfather Harold Ebels words, it’s ‘Lord make us a blessing in the place where you have put us.’ And all we were trying to do was to have product people were looking for and unfortunately it got turned a little bit,” said Ebels.

The Attorney General’s Office says they have received the response from Ebels and are reviewing it.