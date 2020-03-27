Ebels Family Moving Forward on Reed City Grocery Store Plans

Ebels General Store continues to move forward with plans for a grocery store in Reed City.

The plan is for the store to be located at the site of the old Vic’s Supermarket.

They’re just waiting on approval from the Reed City Zoning Board.

That will allow them to begin either remodeling the old Vic’s or build a brand new store.

Ebels says they’re excited about getting closer to opening a Reed City location.

“We’re not changing our plans at all in spite of all of this, things going on at this point. We’re moving forward, Reed City needs a grocery store, we want to be that grocery store and we’re working to get there as quick as we can,” said Ebels CFO Bob Ebels.

Ebels says their goal remains to have their new location open sometime in 2020.