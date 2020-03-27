Congressman John Moolenar Reacts to Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

We spoke with northern Michigan congressman John Moolenaar after the president signed the coronavirus stimulus bill.

He says this stimulus package has a number of specific elements that will benefit our area.

“On the healthcare front there, you know, just to make sure we have the personal protection equipment that our healthcare providers need. Our smaller rural hospitals that have had challenges over the years, we want to make sure they continue to be a resource. It also provides funding for rural broadband and that’s going to help out our job providers as well as tele medicine and it makes sure that we’re able to provide health care across a large geographic areas in northern Michigan,” said Congressman Moolenaar.

He also says the treasury department is working to get a cash payment to Americans in the next two to three weeks.