British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus has made its way to the very top of the British government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the virus.

Johnson has met in person with some senior ministers and officials this week, and has appeared at press conferences alongside his top medical and scientific advisers.

Johnson says he will still manage the government’s response to the pandemic via video-conference.

He made the announcement Friday morning, posting on Twitter that he had developed mild symptoms and was self-isolating.