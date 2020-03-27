BREAKING: Missaukee County Reports First COVID-19 Death

A Missaukee County man who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week has died.

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) says the man was hospitalized at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital on Wednesday for shortness of breath and was tested for coronavirus.

Thursday, his test results came back positive.

The man passed away Friday afternoon.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus to a halt.”

Health official say there are now 3,657 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 92 people have died from the virus.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.