BREAKING: 3,657 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Michigan, 92 Deaths

Health official say there are now 3,657 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 92 people have died from the virus.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Thursday, the state was at 2,856 confirmed cases with 60 deaths.

The Central Michigan District Health Department announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus Friday afternoon.

CMDHD says the individual who tested positive has no known travel history

Friday morning, Mackinac Straits Health System announced one of its hospital employees who works at the St. Ignace campus tested positive for COVID-19.

MSHS says that the individual does not live in Mackinac County, and is now recovering at home. They did not say which county the person does live in.

Friday afternoon, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $2 trillion spending bill aimed at bringing some financial relief to American families and businesses in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate unanimously approved the unprecedented package late Wednesday night. It now heads to the White House, where President Trump says he plans to sign it immediately.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.