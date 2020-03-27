Alliance for Economic Success Shares Steps for Small Businesses Looking at SBA Loans

Part of the stimulus package passed by the senate includes help for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

9&10 News spoke to the Alliance for Economic Success Friday about how small businesses can go about getting SBA loans.

They say the first step for businesses is to contact their lenders.

Local economic alliances or chambers of commerce can also help.

They say businesses should also ask about loan forgiveness if they choose to apply.

“We don’t want to see anyone go under. We don’t want to see any of these small businesses loose the progress they were making because the economy has been turning around we’ve just come off a tough decade so we want to see those businesses succeed,” said Lisa Leedy, the Executive Director for the Alliance for Economic Success.

The Alliance for Economic Success also says businesses should reach out to their utility companies to see if any help is available.