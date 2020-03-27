Adopt-A-Pet Friday: Cheboygan County Humane Society & AC Paw

You may be sitting on your couch at home ready to add a new fur friend to your family during this time of self-quarantine, and we have the perfect pets for you!

Cheboygan County Humane Society and AC Paw shared a few of their adoptable pets with us for this Adopt-A-Pet Friday on ‘the four’.

Cheboygan County Humane Society

“Delbert is a 3-year-old neutered male cat looking for his forever home. He is a little shy but friendly and loves to just lay around. Delbert would love for you to come to see him today. He is neutered, rabies vaccinated and microchipped.”

“Nala is just shy of 2 years old. She is a Husky and Beagle mix. Nala will be spayed, chipped and UTD on shots as of 3/9/2020, and will be available for adoption 3/10/2020. We are told that she is good kids but is dominants with other dogs so no small dogs or cats with this girl. Nala is a leash, crate and house trained. She is a runner so she will need to be on restraint while outside if there is not a fenced-in yard available. We are told that Nala does have some food aggression so if she goes to a home with another dog, they should be fed separately if possible. Nala is used to being an alpha dog as well. She is shy at first meeting but super friendly and sweet! Loves to cuddle!!!”

AC Paw

“Dodge is not the same scared, timid loner he was when we rescued him from a feral colony on Old Mission Peninsula last fall. In his AC PAW foster home, Dodge has transformed into an entertaining, curious, talkative little guy who loves to be touched. When his foster mom picks him up or sits him in her lap, he leans into her and purrs as she pets him. He spends much of the evening next to his people on the couch and likes to have a hand resting on him. Traces of his feral background still show up occasionally in slightly skittish responses, but these are fading. Dodge likes company -people, other cats, maybe dogs if introduced gradually. His foster mom feels he’d be sad as an only cat.”

“Meet Tanner! He was live-trapped and too scared to move once in captivity in December 2019. He has come such a long way and nothing but love and purrs to give! He will still run off occasionally, but he is improving daily.”

