Acts of Kindness: Goin’ on a Bear Hunt

Northern Michigan is coming together in a time of unprecedented uncertainty. To lighten the mood of some, communities are participating in what is known as “Goin’ on a Bear Hunt” where a stuffed bear is placed in the window of a home looking outward for passer-bys to see.

Andrea Gregory of West Branch is joining in the fun, “People all over the nation are doing it, it is neat.” She placed a bear in her front window.

The Faith Alive of West Branch church is also participating!

If you are seeing Acts of Kindness, let us know. We could all use a dose of fun right now!