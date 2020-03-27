9 Parklands Still Open in Grand Traverse County

While businesses are closed and everyone is staying home, it’s still important to make sure you get your daily exercise in.

So the Grand Traverse Conservation District has an important reminder.

The conservation district manages more than 30 miles of trails in Grand Traverse County.

And they want people to know that they have nine different parklands open to the public.

But while they want you to continue enjoying the outdoors during this pandemic, Conservation Team Coordinator Steve Largent says social distancing is still very important.

“In these times I think we all need to get out that pent up energy and going outdoors is a great way to do that. You learn something new every time you go out. I encourage people to get out, be safe but get out and enjoy the outdoors,” he says.

The conservation district has closed its nature center and canceled programs, public meetings and events.

But again, you do still have access to their parklands.