Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Receives Mask Donation

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office just received a generous donation to keep their deputies and jail staff safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Training Mask in Cadillac donated surgical and KN-95 masks.

The donation includes 200 KN-95 masks and 400 surgical masks.

They’ll be used by deputies out on road patrol and by jail staff interacting with inmates.

The undersheriff says they’re incredibly thankful for the donation.

“Hospitals, everywhere, all first responders are struggling to find this type of safety equipment so this kind of donation is a true blessing for us to be able to have something like that and have someone and people in the community that care that much,” said Undersheriff Rick Doehring.

The undersheriff says so far everyone in the department and jail is healthy and hopes this donation helps keep that up.