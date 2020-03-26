WATCH LIVE: Gov. Whitmer Address, Town Hall

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will address the state Thursday at 11 a.m.

We will be airing that for you live on local 32, streaming on Facebook, the SBTV app and our website livestream here.

And after that, the governor will hold a virtual town hall.

The virtual town hall is being hosted by Wood TV8 in Grand Rapids. You can ask questions live by phone or video chat.

Questions can also submitted through an online form.

And tune in to the virtual town hall on our sister station Local 32, streaming on our website and the SBTV app.

It’s happening at 7 p.m.

Our website also has continuous updates on the coronavirus crisis, a list of a canceled events across Northern Michigan, more details on the Stay-at-Home order, and the state’s COVID-19 hotlines.