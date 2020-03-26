State Considers Other Facilities to Care for COVID-19 Patients if Hospitals Fill Up

As the COVID-19 cases in Michigan continue to soar, the state is looking at other facilities to take care of future patients if hospitals fill up.

The Army Corps of Engineers have been out looking at seven locations throughout the state.

These spots would be alternative care facilities for those with coronavirus.

The Army Corps has already looked at the TCF Center that is 725,000 feet long.

They also toured the Pistons Performance Center and two dorms at Wayne State University.

Right now the state has not said if they are going to use any of these buildings.