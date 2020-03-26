MTM On The Road: The Holistic Spa in Gaylord, Virtual Sanitizing Workshop

Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are flying off the shelves at grocery stores.

Instead of trying to buy it, learn how to make it on Saturday with a virtual “Go Green Sanitizing Workshop.”

The Holistic Spa has partnered up with Holistic Care’s licensed massage therapist and naturopathic practitioner Lynnette LaHahnn. They are offering a chance to make your own sanitizing products using natural ingredients.

The workshop’s information is free; supplies are your only cost, if you choose to buy them. See the list of what you need here.

The video will be posted on The Holistic Spa’s Facebook page.

You will learn how to make hand sanitizer, a jar of cleaning wipes, and a sanitizing mister.

Wake up with Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins as they get a preview of the workshop and learn how to make sanitizing products.