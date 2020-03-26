Member of Michigan House Tests Positive for COVID-19
A member of Michigan’s House of Representatives has tested positive for coronavirus.
Representative Tyrone Carter represents parts of Detroit, Ecorse and River Rouge.
Carter was at the House’s sessions as recently as last week.
House Speaker Lee Chatfield said he’s concerned for Carter and praying for a speedy recovery.
He added, “Anyone who was within six feet of Representative Carter during the incubation period should monitor themselves for symptoms.”