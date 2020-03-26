Mason Co. Stabbing Puts Mount Pleasant Woman in Serious Condition

A Mount Pleasant woman is in serious condition after deputies say she was stabbed early Thursday morning in Mason County.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to West Countyline Road in Grant Township around 3:30 in the morning.

When deputies got there they heard what sounded like a person falling to the floor just inside the door.

They went inside and found the victim with a serious stab wound in her face.

Deputies found the suspect hiding in the home.

They arrested the 29-year-old Mount Pleasant man without incident.

He’s facing assault charges and is being charged as a habitual offender.