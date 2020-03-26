Hook & Hunting: DNR Suspends Weekly Fishing Report, Charter Fishing

The DNR usually puts out a weekly fishing report to help anglers know what’s biting and where, but these are not usual times.

This week, the DNR suspended its weekly fishing report.

They say they are focusing on sharing other, more critical information during the coronavirus outbreak.

The DNR says you can still go out and fish, but should stay at least six feet away from others, and frequently wash your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

The coronavirus crisis is also putting the pinch on sport fishing.

The DNR says right now, charter fishing and guide operations are not permitted.

That includes any fishing guide operations that involve boats, canoes, or any type of vessel.

The DNR says these activities may gather anglers too close to one another, and are not considered essential.

Charters and guides are set to resume April 14.