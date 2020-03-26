Ford to Re-Open Key Production Plants

Ford Motor Company says it plans to re-open certain key production plants.

The company made the announcement Thursday morning.

Ford says it aims to resume production for one shift at its Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico on April 6.

It also wants to begin building vehicles at several assembly plants across the U.S. on April 14, including its Dearborn truck plant downstate.

And to support that plant, two other Dearborn production facilities will also re-open.

The news comes after Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler announced they were shutting down plant operations until the end of the month because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But Ford said earlier this week its closure would last even longer.