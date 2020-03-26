Feeding America West Michigan Makes Stop in Sault Ste Marie

Feeding America West Michigan food bank made a stop in Sault Ste Marie on Thursday despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of families showed up hours before the 4:30 p.m. start time to pick up food at the Big Bear Arena.

There were no income requirements to receive food.

However, due to the pandemic, recipients had to stay in their cars while volunteers loaded up their cars with food.

“It’s truly for anybody in need so that’s the great thing. Unfortunately, right now, our whole world is in need and so I think that cont ibutes to the high numbers that we’re seeing for turnout today,” said Lead Organizer, Kristen Corbiere.

