Father Fred Foundation Only Offering Food Pick Up, Financial Donations

The Father Fred Foundation is still working hard to save the Traverse City community but are making some changes because of COVID-19.

Father Fred’s building on Hastings Street is closed to the public right now.

They’ve also suspended all food clothing and furniture donations.

But with help from of volunteers, Father Fred is still taking food pantry orders and they’ll even bring it out to your car.

“We decided obviously we need to protect our guests, our volunteers, our staff, and do it in the safest way possible,” says Advancement Manager, Elaine Keaton.

The Father Fred Foundation says they’re only handing out food and offering emergency aid for the time being.