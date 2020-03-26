eFulfillment Service Offers Free Storage Space for Medical Supplies

Businesses continue to step up across Northern Michigan to help during the crisis.

eFulfillment Services in Traverse City is opening up their warehouses to store medical supplies.

The company stores and ships packages for businesses.

Now they’re looking for businesses and hospitals that need help storing medical supplies.

They say many companies started producing mass amount of products to meet the demand and their three storage locations are the perfect solution for anyone looking to store extra products?

“Businesses are making masks and gloves and thing like that. So we feel there may be a big supply eventually coming and there may not be excess capacity,” says Chief Operator Officer, Steven Bulger.

eFulfillment Services says they’re also offering to help transport products to their facilities.