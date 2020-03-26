Day 13 of Self-Quarantine: Christine Kanerva’s Blog

It’s day 13 of my self-quarantine after my vacation to Europe two weeks ago.

I am still not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus.

Tomorrow is my last day of self-quarantine at my parents home in southeast Michigan.

It’s been a ‘no makeup, no worries’ kind of day! It’s been raining outside, so I wasn’t able to take a walk around the property. I am on the final Avenger’s movie, End Game, after starting them in chronological order Monday… Yep, I’ve been bored.

I am excited to get back to work Monday, keeping you informed and sharing stories of all of the amazing things happening in your community. We will get through this!

What have you been doing to keep yourself safe and healthy? Email me at christinekanerva@9and10news.com.