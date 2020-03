With so many of us spending more and more time at home, it’s difficult to make time for yourself let alone for date night.

Our friend, Dana Lacuesta from Preston Feather showed us how to change up the mood by building a “nest” in your living room.

With pillows, blankets, some games, and snacks, you can make any spot a cozy hangout in your home.

