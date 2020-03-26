Cadillac Munson Healthcare Urgent Care Remains Open

The coronavirus has caused some confusion as to what is closed and what is still open.

Munson Healthcare’s Urgent Care in Cadillac wants everyone to know, their doors are still open.

They fully understand that aside from coronavirus symptoms and other respiratory illnesses, there are still other injuries and needs that require medical care.

As for now, their doors will continue to be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For anyone who thinks they have the coronavirus, be sure to call your doctor first.

“If you are having symptoms that you feel like are maybe possibly COVID related, we still want to encourage people to contact their primary care providers and there’s a process to go through for getting tested there,” said Jeremy Carlson, director of emergency services for Munson Cadillac.

Munson says they are prepared to make any changes if necessary but for now, it’s business as usual at their urgent care.