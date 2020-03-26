BREAKING: Senate Passes Stimulus Package; House to Vote Next

The senate passed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan includes help for unemployment, small businesses and money directly to Americans.

In the plan, $350 billion of it will be funding small business loans.

An additional $250 billion is allotted to go directly to Americans. Payments of $1,200 dollars per adult and an additional $500 per child, possibly as soon as early April.

The house still has to vote on the package and that is expected to happen on Friday.