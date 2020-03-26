BREAKING: Oceana County Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The first positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Oceana County.

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) says the case was confirmed in an Oceana County resident.

The health department says they are working to determine if anyone had close contact with the individual.

Health officials say there are 2,295 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 43 deaths.

