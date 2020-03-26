BREAKING: First COVID-19 Death Reported in Mecosta County

A man has died of coronavirus in Mecosta County.

District Health Department #10 says the 82-year-old Mecosta County man was admitted to Spectrum Health in Big Rapids on March 25.

DHD#10 announced the man’s death on Thursday.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members and we must all continue to follow all executive orders to help bring this deadly virus to a halt.”

