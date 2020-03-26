BREAKING: First Confirmed Case of Coronavirus in Crawford Co.

Crawford County has reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

District Health Department #10 says they are now trying to determine if anyone had close contact with the individual.

Thursday morning, District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) reported the first COVID-19 death in Mecosta County.

DHD#10 says the 82-year-old Mecosta County man was admitted to Spectrum Health in Big Rapids on March 25.

DHD#10 also announced the first cases of coronavirus in Missaukee and Oceana counties.

Health official say there are now 2,856 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 60 people have died from the virus.