BREAKING: First Case of Coronavirus Reported in Missaukee Co.

A Missaukee County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is Missaukee County’s first confirmed case of coronavirus.

District Health Department #10 says they are now working to determine if anyone had close contact with this individual.

Health officials say there are 2,295 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 43 deaths.

