AG Nessel Issues Consumer Alert About Federal Stimulus Scams

The state of Michigan wants you to be on high alert for scams using the federal stimulus package.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says scammers are using the news to steal personal information.

Her office has taken reports about emails demanding people’s PayPal, bank accounts, and other financial information.

The state reminds you not to give personal information to anyone unless you’re absolutely certain about who’s asking for it.

For more information the this scam alert, click here.