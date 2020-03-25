Wellness Wednesday: Ankle Sprains

Ankle sprains can happen to any of us, and knowing when to see a doctor can be tricky.

Michelle Dunaway met with Dr. Stephen Reichard from the Great Lakes Orthopaedics Center in Traverse City to talk about treatment, risks, and more.

He walked us through the definition of an ankle sprain and how to know the difference between a simple sprain and a break.

Going to a specialist is your best option when dealing with an ankle sprain to ensure that the injury is being treated properly, healing correctly, and so that you can prevent further damage to the joints and ligaments.

To learn more about the Great Lakes Orthopaedics Center, click here.