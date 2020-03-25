TCNewTech Hosts Monthly Pitch Night Online; Coronavirus Solutions Accepted

A Traverse City Company is looking for inventors.

TCNewTech holds pitch night ever month and their next one will be virus related.

Since the stay home order was put in place TCNewTech is hosting their monthly pitch night online.

They are adding a category that will award the most creative idea to help with the COVID-19 crisis.

TCNewTech says their competition is a hot bed for ideas and they have the mean to make them come true.

“We’re seeing so many solutions surface and ya know we feel we have a connection to this eco system of people that can really make some important developments happen,” says TCNewTech executive director, Jennifer Szunko.

The virtual pitch night will be April 7th and TCNewTech says they are still taking the COVID-19 inspired ideas.