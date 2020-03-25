TC Police Create Online Portal to Report Non-Emergent Crime

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Traverse City police department has created an online tool where you can report non-emergent crimes that do not require an immediate response and have no evidence or suspects.

The portal will be more efficient, and safer, for officers during this pandemic.

“9-1-1 should only be used in emergency situations where you need an officer right now,” said Sergeant Matt Richmond with TCPD. “[The portal] eliminates that face to face contact and that potential for transmission. It’s something that can be used at any given time you dont necessarily need to tie up an officer.”