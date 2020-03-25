Real ID Deadline Pushed Back

President Trump is pushing back the Real ID deadline because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Real ID Act, travelers would need the enhanced license by Oct. 1 to board a domestic flight.

But the president says he moved the deadline to follow social distancing guidelines by avoiding crowds at state departments of motor vehicles.

Governors and lawmakers have been pushing for a delay since many states are having trouble processing requests during the coronavirus outbreak.

President Trump says they will be announcing the new deadline soon.