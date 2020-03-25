Photographer Phil Stagg Creates Northern Michigan Puzzles

Cooped up at home, played all the games, and watched all the movies? Why not try a puzzle?

Michelle Dunaway chatted with a local author, adventurer, and photographer, Phil Stagg, who will take you all over the state of Michigan in hundreds of pieces.

From the Cadillac Fountain to the Northern Lights above the Upper Peninsula, he has seen it all, photographed it all, and is now making the picture a little more interesting in the form of a puzzle.

