Pets Naturally in Traverse City Offering Delivery & Curbside Pick-Up

With most people staying at home during the coronavirus crisis and especially those with compromised immune systems, a pet food store in Traverse City is trying to help. Pets Naturally which provides holistic pet food and supplies on South Airport Road is providing their regular delivery service and they’ve also added a curbside pickup for pet owners.

The owner of Pets Naturally, Kathy Hyland says they just ask that people call ahead for either service and they will do their part to make it as easy as possible. The store also only allows four people inside at a time and continues to disinfect and clean throughout the entire store to keep everything sanitary.

If you would like more information or to contact Pets Naturally in Traverse City for their delivery service or curbside pickup, call: (231) 944-1944 or click here.