Norte Expands To Antrim County: Meet Lauren Dake

Norte of Traverse City is growing, and they’re adding a new member to their team to help.

Norte aims to encourage a more walk and bike-friendly community.

Lauren Dake of Elk Rapids is the newest member. She will be expanding their programs to not just Elk Rapids, but to all of Antrim County.

As the new Antrim County Coordinator, Lauren says she’s excited to see a more active lifestyle grow throughout her community.

“Being up north Michigan gives us the perfect opportunity to really have a lot of community involvement. And being active, being outside, being on our bikes, walking, all of that really contributes to our community,” she said.

