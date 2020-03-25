Lake George Man Charged With Making Explosives, Having Stolen Motorcycle

We can now show you the man police say had a stolen motorcycle and materials to make explosives.

Scott Jones of Lake George is facing several charges, including making explosives.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jones after a traffic stop in Lincoln Township Monday night.

In the back of the pickup they pulled over, they say they found a stolen motorcycle.

They also found a handgun with no serial numbers, a grenade and other explosive materials.

Tuesday they found another gun and more explosive materials in a car that was parked in Roscommon.