How to Report Price Gouging, Businesses Breaking Stay-at-Home Order

This week the governor issued a stay-at-home order, which means anyone who leaves for non-essential reasons or jobs could face serious consequences.

Now, many Michiganders are tying up the phone lines to report businesses and neighbors breaking the orders.

The attorney general’s office says people crashed their Consumer Protection Hotline to report offenses. The line is only intended to take calls related to COVID-19 price gouging. To report a business that is price gouging, call 877-765-8388. You can also make a report online by clicking here.

AG Nessel urged residents to instead call local law enforcement about people or businesses violating the recent executive order.

But Grand Traverse County dispatchers say their lines have been blowing up with people calling with coronavirus related questions and complaints, including reports of people not following social distancing and businesses requiring them to come into work.

In a Facebook post, Grand Traverse 911 urged residents to report business-related complaints to the Governor’s Constituents Office.

AG Nessel also recommended that anyone with questions about the order contact this address, at MIAG@Michigan.gov.

The state is hosting a Coronavirus website where there are a list of frequently asked questions about the executive order and other topics.

Either way, Traverse City Police say no one should be dialing 911 unless there is a life-threatening emergency taking place.

“911 should only be used in emergency situations where you need an officer right now,” said Sergeant Matt Richmond with TCPD. “Social distancing is not an emergency.”

In response to the outbreak, the Traverse City police department has created an online tool where you can report non-emergent crimes that do not require an immediate response and have no evidence or suspects.

The portal will be more efficient, and safer, for officers during this pandemic.