Healthy Living: Flu Prevention

Last year, 34,000 people died of the flu.

This year’s flu season isn’t over, but it is on course to be one of the worst in a decade.

Add to that, the fears surrounding the deadly coronavirus are keeping infectious disease specialists on high alert.

Now a team of scientists has found a new drug that may stop influenza in its tracks.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter has the details on what may be medicine’s next big thing.

Plemper says human trials for this drug could start as early as summer 2020, just before the next flu season.