Grocery Stores Installing Sneeze Guards to Protect Customers, Cashiers

As the fight against the coronavirus continues, some of the largest grocery chains in the country are installing sneeze guards.

Those retailers include Kroger, Walmart, and SpartanNash stores, which include family fare and D&W Fresh Market.

The Plexiglas sneeze guards will function as barriers between customers and cashiers.

Walmart says it started putting them up at pharmacies at Walmart and Sam’s Club.

Partitions at Walmart registers will go up in a matter of weeks.

Kroger says sneeze guards will be installed at checkouts in all of its more than 2,700 stores.