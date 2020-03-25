Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Continues to Pay Employees After Closing Due to Coronavirus

The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is closed due to the corona virus, but their employees will continue to be paid.

The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians own the Grand Traverse Resort, Leelenau Sands Casino and Lodge, as well as Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel.

In total they employ close to 1200 people.

While these locations may be closed, the band decided to pay the employees in full during this stay at home order.

They say it takes away some uncertainty for the people who work there.

“So that takes away the unknown of how you can continue to feed your family, pay your bills and continue to kind of live on with this fear of what our future looks like right now,” said Caroline Rizzo.

Employees will be paid up until the April 15 pay period.

If the locations remain closed longer the band will meet to discuss what other steps will be taken.